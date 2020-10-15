To the Editor:
In these turbulent times — politically, socially and economically — I urge you to consider making your local voting choices based on experience, diligence and character. Heidi Scheuermann has worked relentlessly and effectively for all residents, both during and prior to the pandemic. She has made the residents and businesses of Stowe her number one priority and truly has earned our votes.
My path first crossed with Scheuermann approximately 15 years ago when I reached out to her regarding state employee overreach. I was very surprised when she called me back quickly, apologetic that she had been in session when I called and immediately agreed to look into my complaint.
She did so effectively, communicating with me along the way. As a small business owner, over the years I have contacted Scheuermann a number of times for advice and help and have always received timely, responsible direction, as well as a followup to make sure I had solved my issue.
At this time, not knowing what is ahead of us as the weather changes and we all spend more time indoors, it is imperative that we have experienced leadership. I know countless business owners — small and large — and individuals who have personally sought help and guidance over the last few months and how Scheuermann has helped. Her proactive emails and social media posts helped me personally not feel so overwhelmed during this unprecedented time. She knows exactly who to call and even better, people take her calls. She is solution-oriented, she doesn’t make excuses and she gets things done.
COVID could have destroyed our small town but Scheuermann’s guidance on unemployment, the PPP program and economic distress payments have helped individuals and businesses to stay afloat. Not knowing what the winter holds, I feel better knowing she is our representative.
Last week I naturalized as an American citizen and I will proudly cast my first vote for Heidi Scheuermann.
Linda Hunter Fucile
Stowe
