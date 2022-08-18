To the Editor:
To the Editor:
It was another sad year at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car meet last weekend.
Since the change of venue from Stowe to Waterbury, it has been a nightmare to enter and exit this beloved show.
My family and friends from all around New England have been traveling to Stowe for more than 35 years — in some cases 50 years — to attend this show. We look forward to it all year long.
We stay in Stowe as we always have. We stay at Golden Eagle Resort. We shop in the stores, eat at the restaurants and we buy trinkets, gas and groceries.
Then we do the 10-mile trek to Waterbury where we wait in line for an hour to gain entry. It took nearly as long to leave this year. Really?
Do you forget that these cars are decades old and can’t withstand sputtering in place for that long? Never mind that the drivers are nearly as old and can’t withstand sputtering in place for that long.
We have been patient. We understand the change was not the fault of the car club. Shame on the folks that outbid you and have done nothing with the property. But it needs to be remedied.
My father, who is 89, trailers his 1915 White or his 1931 Pierce Arrow annually to show it off and meet with old friends. They look forward to this every year. This year he was forced to turn around and go back to the hotel without ever getting to the show. Many of his friends had to do the same thing.
This is not a young man’s game. Without these cronies, you have little left.
Think about it and do the right thing before it’s too late — for the old cronies and their cars.
Melissa H. Engel
East Hampton, Conn.
