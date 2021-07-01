To the Editor:
I totally agree with Barbara Gordon of Stowe and the sentiment she expressed in her letter. (“The Current fails as art center name,” June 10, 2021)
Being a member of the art center for over 10 years, we should have, in addition to all town residents, been given the opportunity to voice our opinion on the new name.
Peter Wolf
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.