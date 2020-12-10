To the Editor:
I’m writing to congratulate the director and board of Helen Day Art Center for deciding to re-name the institution. This re-naming is a significant and positive step for two reasons.
First, the art center has long been focused on providing arts education in the northern Vermont community and for its uncommon focus on contemporary art exhibitions, but the Helen Day name doesn’t indicate how the art center is unique. When I was on board six years ago, the board had already agreed for years that a re-naming was needed.
I have no insight into the re-naming process, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the words Stowe, Vermont, Contemporary Art or Education are used; if so, the new name would immediately convey what the art center is all about. The name change is timely as the art center is gaining far wider recognition after winning awards from national groups such as The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts.
Second, the events of 2020 make it clear that the name change shouldn’t wait any longer. Some argue that erasing a name from the past won’t affect racism in the present. I disagree. By using names of, and thus paying homage to, people who promoted exclusion, institutions help normalize the acceptance of marginalizing certain Americans.
This normalization perpetuates the oppression minority groups feel today. Conversely, by making a deliberate decision to replace the names of exclusionary leaders, an institution sends a strong signal that inclusion is one of its core values and discrimination will not be tolerated.
The artist Marina Abramovíc once said, “The function of the artist in a disturbed society is to give awareness of the universe, to ask the right questions, and to elevate the mind.”
The art center does a great job of providing such valuable awareness of life outside our idyllic town, with exhibitions such as “Surveillance Society,” on how intrusive technology has become, and “Reclamation,” which explored how women are portrayed in art.
I love the way the art center’s contemporary art has challenged my beliefs and made me re-examine the world. I look forward to the art center’s further planned push into education and civic engagement to ensure that we people of Stowe ask ourselves the questions that really matter, even if they are uncomfortable questions at times.
Scott Griffith
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.