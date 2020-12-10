To the Editor:
The board and executive director of the Helen Day Art Center have recently decided to change the name of the organization. The board and rabbi of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe want to express our appreciation for this action.
We feel the need to speak up for an ally who is working hard to confront a history of anti-Semitism. We recognize as allies those who acknowledge the harm that anti-Semitism can cause, and we are grateful for their support.
To say one is not anti-Semitic is one thing, but the art center board and director are choosing to act in an anti, anti-Semitic way. They are saying that we cannot go back; we can only move forward. That we applaud.
We are fortunate to live in a community that embraces our Jewish community: coming to programs we sponsor, co-sponsoring programs with us, coming to our aid when anti-Semitic acts take place here and elsewhere, and more.
History holds power. While the art center is a welcoming place for so many, it also has a namesake who committed anti-Semitic actions. It is quite true the art center is inclusive and does not engage in anti-Semitism; that is precisely why the name is being changed to reflect those values.
Rabbi David Fainsilber
Spiritual leader
On behalf of the JCOGS board
