To the Editor:
I completely agree with Lyndall Heyer (“Reader sees no need to change Helen Day name,” Stowe Reporter, November 19, 2020) about not changing the name of the Helen Day Art Center. It is nonsensical to judge attitudes of 50 to 100 years ago by current standards.
This is another example of the cancel culture emanating from our overpriced college campuses. And yes, it will be seen as political especially in our current environment, so don’t blame other people.
The board will vote their decision. Some in the community will vote with their feet. Likely some of that has already gone on.
Russ Hausman
Stowe
