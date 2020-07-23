To the Editor:
In regard to the parking issues at the more popular trailheads in Stowe (Stowe Reporter, July 16), I believe that looking for expansion of parking is a big mistake. “Build it and they will come!”
These areas are at peak capacity almost every day when the weather is not absolutely foul. Rather than make more parking and place more signs (which seem to be multiplying like weeds in Vermont), maybe it would be possible to put in place some sort of electronic monitoring system and have a website dedicated to informing people on parking availability before they head out, as well as showing alternate options.
If cars are illegally or dangerously parked, the very unpopular warning, ticket or tow could be enforced. As beautiful as these areas are, they are being loved to death.
I realize this is a ultimately a state-level issue, but with forethought and planning there must be a solution that serves both humans and nature.
Mac Stone
Islamorada/Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.