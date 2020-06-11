To the Editor:

An open letter about Harvest Market:

Dear Donna, Maddy, and the entire gang,

Thank you for giving the gift of Harvest Market to many of us in Stowe. Harvest Market was an institution and the town of Stowe is losing a positive member of its community.

The closing of Harvest represents another chapter in life. Although we will miss Harvest Market and all that it represents, we should feel blessed that we live in this great area.

Xander Paumgarten

Stowe

HMWA member since June 4, 2020 (Harvest Market Withdrawal Anonymous)

