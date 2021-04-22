To the Editor:
I wish to apologize to the Stowe Selectboard. At the Zoom meeting last week, I raised my hand to speak and made my comment. After I spoke, I turned off my video but forgot to mute my audio.
Several minutes later while Tracy Wrend was speaking, I made what was intended to be a private comment to my husband about her being fired. It was never meant to be a public comment and I am sorry I disrupted the meeting with a comment that was inappropriate in a public forum.
I will certainly be more careful in future Zoom meetings.
Cindy Jackman
Stowe
