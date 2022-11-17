A lot of people are starting to see through the double standards on hate in the media. On one hand, talking about white racism and white supremacism is fine and dandy but any talk about other racial or religious groups is considered hate or incitement.
People who have double standards are nothing but hypocrites with no credibility. Everyday more people are waking up to this charade.
The important thing to remember is the Bill of Rights is the law of the land and people have liberty to express themselves. Only fascists try to restrict free speech. They think they are morally and ethically superior, but they are really superstitious and paranoid and want to punish people for using certain words and symbols. Those who do not respect the Bill of Rights and then claim to stand for democracy and equity are nothing but paranoid Marxists whether they know it or not.
Democracy for them means nothing but censorship. Equity for them means taking away your rights and money and giving it to others.
Luckily, we still live in a constitutional republic. Anyone talking non-stop about democracy is fundamentally trying to destroy America, for America was never intended to be a democracy from its inception.
