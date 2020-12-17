To the Editor:
Everything was different in 2020.
Everything was also different in 167 Before the Common Era (BCE). The Maccabees found themselves with just enough oil to light the sacred menorah for one day. And then, by a miracle, it lasted eight days.
Here we are, celebrating Hanukkah in our homes, without our usual rush of parties and latke comparisons. Where usually we’d be deep into the fierce competition of our annual Iron Chef competition, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe members are following the governor’s restrictions and lighting candles alone among immediate family or extending their circles over Zoom.
But it is the season of miracles, and here are three small ones:
• Our community shared eight videos on Facebook and on our website of Hanukkah teachings, memories, musical numbers and even an original rap from eight of our diverse members, highlighting the power of community.
• Jewish communities across Vermont celebrated the holiday together virtually with a talent-filled Hanukkah party to benefit Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbor program. More than $5,000 was raised through this one night of festivities.
• St. John’s in the Mountains and Jewish Community of Greater Stowe celebrated Hanukkah and Advent together during Sunday morning church services. The message: light always drives out the darkness.
And then, of course, the big miracle. On the first day of Hanukkah, the Pfizer vaccine won emergency approval. On the fourth day of Hanukkah, the first person in the U.S. was vaccinated.
In the coming months, we hope for one more science-assisted miracle: enough vaccine for us all.
May the light shine brightly for all in this season of light.
Rabbi David Fainsilber
Spiritual leader
Jewish Community of Greater Stowe
