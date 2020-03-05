To the Editor:
Just wanted to correct the facts of the photo shown in Stowe Reporter’s Throwback Thursday image.
The man entering the bus Nov. 11, 1975, is my father, Rene Binginot.
The Jackson Arena had natural ice back in 1975. The photo shows Rene Binginot entering the bus he is about to drive to transport Stowe’s first-year hockey team to Leddy Park Arena in Burlington.
With no early season ice for practices at the Jackson Arena, the team rented ice time three times a week for preseason practices. The hours were 4:30 to 6:30 a.m.
Percy’s bus transportation could not find a driver for the crazy early morning hours of the ice times. Rene stepped up and acquired his license to meet the hockey team’s needs.
Rene was shown hauling a bucket full of hockey pucks and extra hockey equipment onto the bus.
Rene is 94 and resides at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.
Jim Binginot
Morristown