I’m excited to support Scott Weathers in his candidacy to represent Stowe in the Vermont Statehouse because I believe he will deliver decisive votes for climate progress. I have served alongside him on the Stowe Energy Committee for nearly three years and have appreciated his thoughtful approach to tackling challenges and his commitment to upholding the environmental values that are so important to our town.
Selected as a climate catalyst leader by the Vermont Council on Rural Development, Weathers has a demonstrated track record of leadership on important climate issues.
He has not only earned endorsements from Sen. Patrick Leahy and Congressman Peter Welch but has also earned the endorsement of every environmental group in Vermont that has endorsed in the Lamoille-1 House race, which includes the Vermont Sierra Club, Vermont Conservation Voters and the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.
He has also been endorsed by perhaps the nation's most famous climate champ Vermonter Bill McKibben.
Based on the recently released report on Vermont’s energy progress, the state is not on track to meet its legally mandated emission reduction commitments by 2030. Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the clean heat standard during the last legislative session, and lawmakers failed to override the bill by one vote. That could have been Weathers’ vote.
We must move hard and fast on climate. Every vote matters. Make your vote matter and join me in securing Vermont’s climate future by voting for Scott Weathers for state representative on or before Nov. 8.
