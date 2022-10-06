To the Editor:

I’m excited to support Scott Weathers in his candidacy to represent Stowe in the Vermont Statehouse because I believe he will deliver decisive votes for climate progress. I have served alongside him on the Stowe Energy Committee for nearly three years and have appreciated his thoughtful approach to tackling challenges and his commitment to upholding the environmental values that are so important to our town.

