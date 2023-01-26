To the Editor:

The post-holiday glut at the Stowe Transfer Station has begun to slow down as all those cardboard shipping boxes, beverage containers and stale cookies have been cleared out of our homes with resolutions to do better next year. If you have not already made a New Year’s resolution, we suggest making one significant change in what you purchase this year and how you handle it when it’s used up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.