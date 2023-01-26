The post-holiday glut at the Stowe Transfer Station has begun to slow down as all those cardboard shipping boxes, beverage containers and stale cookies have been cleared out of our homes with resolutions to do better next year. If you have not already made a New Year’s resolution, we suggest making one significant change in what you purchase this year and how you handle it when it’s used up.
For example, you may choose to buy the larger size box of cereal or better yet buy from the bulk section. Or consider switching to shampoo bars instead of buying shampoo in plastic containers. Maybe start using Swedish dishcloths instead of paper towels. To reduce food waste, commit to making and sticking to a shopping list before you go to the store so you don’t end up buying veggies that turn brown in the produce drawer.
These are just a few ways to chip away at the amount of waste generated in our region. A little effort by one household won’t change everything but multiply that effort by 14,000 homes in the region and suddenly we can see the needle move in the right direction. The challenge is on! We would love to hear what you are doing and how it is going and, with your permission, perhaps even publish it for others to learn from.
The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District remains committed to convenient and cost-conscious service. In return, consider doing one more thing to reduce what you generate, reuse what you can or share with a friend and work with our employees to manage what remains.
Cheers to less waste in 2023.
Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District
