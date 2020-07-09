To the Editor:
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, the son of a physician, is not an anti-vaxxer.
In 2007, he was one of more than 70 sponsors that would permit women to obtain a vaccine to prevent HPV (human papilloma virus). Later, he did support a clause in the other vaccine bill that would allow parents to exempt their children, but only if it was medically proven to endanger their lives. Nonetheless, David understands the importance of vaccines in protecting our communities.
I met David when I was working on a bill before the Vermont Legislature and David was asked to testify on the bill’s behalf. Thanks to his excellent presentation, our bill passed. As a result, he and I have kept in touch ever since.
David is running for governor as he understands the need for leadership and bold ideas that would protect all Vermonters while simultaneously benefiting our planet. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we see the need for this type of leadership, now more than ever, as so many Vermonters are struggling economically, mentally and physically.
As an organic farmer and proactive leader, David let the way on a crucial effort, the Farm to School program, which provides food to undernourished schoolchildren while also supporting our farmers. This program has become a national model.
David recognizes that our teachers are the backbone of a strong public educational system. Unlike the governor, who initially wanted to give people $10,000 their first year if they moved here, and recently proposed cutting the school budget by 25 percent, David recognizes that having an outstanding school system also helps recruit young families to Vermont.
David understands the need for creating jobs that provide a livable wage and good health care to workers while simultaneously protecting our environment. He understands the complexities of the issues facing small businesses and the need for good water quality and its impact on our environment.
As a student at UVM in the 1990s, David got involved in Bernie Sanders’ campaign for office. After Bernie encouraged him to run himself, David ran as a Progressive for the Vermont House of Representatives from Burlington, and he served for 14 years. Next, he served as a Progressive/Democrat in the Vermont Senate 2012-2016 before running for lieutenant governor. In 2016, as published by John Nichols in The Nation, he received 7,000 more votes for lieutenant governor than Phil Scott received in his run for governor.
David has been endorsed by national and local organizations from People for the American Way, The Sierra Club, Rights and Democracy, the Vermont AFL-CIO, all four co-chairs of Sen. Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign (U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna; former president of Our Revolution, state Sen. Nina Turner; San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin-Cruz; and Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen), as well as over 75 current and former Vermont legislators. And, of course, Helene G. Martin.
Helene G. Martin
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.