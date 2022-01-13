To the Editor:
At McGill in the late 1970s, a small, loud, pimply bunch would put on performance art on the green, waving hammer and sickle flags, screeching about fascist governments, fascist corporations and make the rich pay.
They were a part of the campus scenery, like trees, squirrels, garbage cans and melting piles of snow in April. They would intermittently appear at campus conferences, assaulting participants with their chants and body odor.
From time to time, they would celebrate a letter in the student paper as a stepping stone to the future: “Today the Tribune, tomorrow the world!”
Parody fodder for the Onion, Babylon Bee and now the Stowe Reporter. (“America moves on path to normalize fascism,” Jan. 6, 2022)
Not original, yet always amusing.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.