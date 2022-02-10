To the Editor:
I heard the fire engines out Wednesday last week, late. Couldn’t really tell where they were going, but there were a lot of them. To be honest, I didn’t give it a second thought. It was late. I was tired. By morning, I had forgotten all about it. It was only midday on Thursday last I heard the Percy’s dairy barn had burned down. Over 100 cows lost, some heifers saved. Damn.
As you drive through town, there are spots that sing out for you to slow down. That wedge where the Weeks Hill and Percy Hill roads come together is one such spot.
On a hot summer day, the herd of milkers might be crowded along the south facing tree line, basking in the shade. Any afternoon in summer when the cows are out, the ladies all lined up to go in for milking, might make you pause.
That barn itself was part of the landscape of this town, like boulders strewn in the Notch, or big stands of beech or maple up in Sterling Gorge, or a burl on an old cherry tree. Gnarled and worn but strong and beautiful.
Just as you can’t imagine the boulder fields gone in Smugglers Notch, or the big stands of trees somehow melted away, you can’t really image the Percy barn not there. At least it snowed. Powers beyond us decided to pull a blanket over it all. At least for a little bit.
I don’t know the Percys’ plan, and that is their business. But I do know whatever they decide they will have help and support. There is a go-fund-me page and on Friday, Feb. 11, local musicians are banding together at Stowe Cider to raise some money for the family and the farm. (gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-percys-home-farm)
We will do what we can.
If the Percys want the help, if they need the help, there is a whole community standing ready.
I for one cannot imagine this town without the Percy Farm. I hope to see a new barn raised from the fire, the cows tucked along that tree line at the base of the field, seeking out a bit of shade. A tree with a burl has experienced stress, but it still grows, and burled wood is beautiful wood.
David Rocchio
Stowe
