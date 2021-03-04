To the Editor:
I have two kids in the Stowe school district, and I was shocked to learn how bad the vaping crisis was, both locally and statewide. I urge our lawmakers to take immediate action.
A few years ago my kids came home on the bus and told my husband and I that some kids on the bus were vaping. They were familiar with what vaping was, which left us a concerned because we were not sure if they actually knew what a vape was. We were also concerned and alarmed that this was taking place on the bus, with kids of all ages on the bus being exposed.
I collaborated with Healthy Lamoille Valley to better understand the dangers of e-cigarettes. Parents were shown the devices, how kids could easily access them online with gift cards and also conceal them. Parents were shocked about how little they knew, as well as how popular these devices are with youth, who knew little about the dangers.
Kids have no idea of the harm they are doing when they vape. No one realized the nicotine content or that flavored liquids are chemicals.
I testified twice this month before the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on S.24, legislation that would eliminate the sale of flavored tobacco products and e-liquids. I heard time and time again how the tobacco industry is targeting our youth — in particular people of color — with flavors such as cherry, bubble gum and menthol. The industry has been particularly aggressive in targeting Black children with menthol.
I heard from the health commissioner and from senators supporting the bill on how these products hurt our youth. I heard from Reynolds American Inc., how the passing of this bill will bring in thugs, gangs, crime and how badly it will hurt the vaping industry’s bottom line.
I cannot emphasize enough how critical is it is for our youth and our parents to be fully educated on the dangers around these products. We are being duped into thinking these products are a healthy alternative to smoking.
This bill must pass and I for one do not care about Reynolds American’s Inc. bottom line. This shouldn’t be about the money. It should be about our kids’ health. I hope you support me in calling on your senators to pass this bill. Take action now.
Maria Davies
Stowe
