To the Editor:
This letter is in strong support of Jed Lipsky, who is running to represent Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.
To the Editor:
This letter is in strong support of Jed Lipsky, who is running to represent Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Anyone who follows politics knows how divided we are as a country and within our own communities. I am extremely passionate about the topics that affect my family and friends, as well as those that concern social justice, environmental protection and scientific integrity.
While I stand in my truth, I realize there are other people who stand in theirs. I try not to lose my humanity and dehumanize others who might disagree with me.
I find it extremely difficult to rein in emotions in today’s political world. I know that being thoughtful, curious and engaging with all sides of the debate is the only way to ensure understanding, progress and problem-solving.
Lipsky embodies this philosophy. Through the many stories about his life — I’m convinced he’s The Most Interesting Man in the World — and through forming a friendship with him over these last few years, he has demonstrated to me his ability to continuously dedicate his life to the people and community around him in an incredibly positive way.
He has done this by honoring his humanity and the humanity of those around him. He has done this with his thoughtfulness and curiosity. Lipsky’s life experience, his love for his family, his love for his community and the state of Vermont radiates from him. We need a calm, steady and knowledgeable representative with deep roots in Stowe who knows what it’s like to be a small business owner, to raise a family and who has had working experience on several boards that have affected and shaped the entire community of Stowe as we know it today.
I know he will productively and proactively lead us into a successful future. I hope you will join me in voting for Jed Lipsky on Nov. 8.
Courtney Percy
Stowe
