To the Editor:
Our household is voting for Jed Lipsky for Vermont House Representative from Stowe. We have known him since he arrived in Stowe over 20 years ago and set down roots and became a solid part of this close-knit community, raising his family, owning businesses, serving on local boards, participating in community projects and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.