To the Editor:

As many Stowe residents will recall, five years ago a freak windstorm tore through town and all but leveled a significant portion of our beloved Cady Hill Forest. The storm brought down thousands of trees and, in the process, buried multiple miles of trail under hundreds of tons of fallen lumber.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.