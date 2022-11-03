As many Stowe residents will recall, five years ago a freak windstorm tore through town and all but leveled a significant portion of our beloved Cady Hill Forest. The storm brought down thousands of trees and, in the process, buried multiple miles of trail under hundreds of tons of fallen lumber.
Many hands ultimately contributed to the recovery effort, but Jed Lipsky’s role in the recovery was pivotal. Prior to the windstorm, I had not met Lipsky or his son Carl. At the time, I was the executive director of the Stowe Trails Partnership, and the eyes of the mountain bike world seemed to be upon us as we navigated the very delicate balancing act of rebuilding a cherished trail destination.
Lipsky’s professionalism and work ethic were on display from day one, putting in long hours in subzero temperatures, even going so far as to work on Christmas Day to avoid a warm-up that was on the horizon as operating logging equipment in warm temperatures would have resulted in even more severe damage to the forest.
Of equal importance were his relationships with the other professionals he called in to assist, and who lent their own expertise to the recovery. It’s easy to speak in hyperbolic terms about how much we each care about our community, but I witnessed Lipsky put his money where his mouth was during that stretch, and it’s stuck with me to this day.
