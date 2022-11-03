To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I have lived in Stowe all my life and have seen people come and go for over 70 years. I recognize when a person is committed to this community, the good of our farms, our families and our businesses. Jed Lipsky is such a person.
I have known Lipsky since his arrival in town over 20 years ago. He has owned businesses, he has worked the land and he raised his kids here. I know firsthand what an integral part of this community he is, and I know he will fight for our community in the Statehouse every day.
I urge Stowe voters to join me in sending Jed Lipsky to the Vermont House.
Paul Percy
Stowe
