To the Editor:
I have been asked by several people why, as a lifelong Democrat, I am supporting Jed Lipsky. The answer is simple: I don’t believe in voting purely on party lines. I choose the best candidate and Lipsky is best suited for the job.
Vermont faces a lot of challenges. We need to figure out how to support our most vulnerable citizens as federal pandemic aid ends. We need to make our state more affordable for people to live and work here. We need to be a leader on issues like climate change.
Stowe is a microcosm of those issues and a leading contributor to one of Vermont’s largest industries, tourism. We all know that tourism has many positive and important aspects we need to support, as well as some negatives that we need to address.
I have spoken to Lipsky in depth about these issues and I find him to be thoughtful, a good listener and willing to adapt his thinking based on others’ experiences and perspectives.
He is not the conservative Republican-light candidate that his opponent and his supporters are attempting to portray. I don’t believe there are substantial differences in the priorities of the two candidates. The differentiator is in their experience and knowledge of Stowe and its people.
Lipsky’s deep experience navigating difficult and politically charged problems and his long history living, raising a family, and running businesses in Stowe are critical right now for handling the challenges we face.
He is a connector and a team builder. He is not beholden to a particular political party’s agenda, and he doesn’t have future political aspirations that he needs to protect. He brings a common sense, no-nonsense voice that will work across party lines to prioritize the best solution for Stowe and Vermont.
Amy Farley
Stowe
