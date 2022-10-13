As a teenager, I sometimes tagged along with my dad to play pick-up hockey on Friday nights. On the bench at Jackson Arena, a scrappy forward in a UMaine jersey and I would exchange 30-second conversations between shift changes. Every game, without fail, this gruff salt-of-the-earth Vermonter would make me feel welcome.
Jed Lipsky is one of the few individuals who would expend that amount of energy during those precious few seconds of rest to genuinely inquire at length about a young girl’s life, interests and shared love of Vermont.
Lipsky’s commitment to connecting with people has always stuck with me. Years later, he’s no longer a stranger and I’ve had the opportunity to speak with him at length. After discussing numerous policy issues, I am proud to cast my vote for him.
I know Lipsky will prioritize the needs of working families by championing legislation that ensures young people can live and work in Stowe. I am confident he will fight for the rights of women, children and BIPOC Vermonters. Essential to me is his connection to working lands, and his lived experience managing Vermont’s natural resources. Above all else, I know he can, and will, put partisanship aside to achieve results in Montpelier.
Lipsky is a true public servant, and I find his motivation to run without party support admirable. If only every Vermont town was so lucky to have representatives driven only by the desire to serve their neighbors. Humility and respect for others are increasingly rare qualities, but for Lipsky, these qualities are integral to his being.
These days, it’s a true gift to have a candidate like him on the ballot. Join me in voting on, or before, Nov. 8, for Jed Lipsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.