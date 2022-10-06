I am supporting Jed Lipsky for state representative. What excites me most about him is that he embodies not only the traditional Stowe resident but also the Vermonter. I am confident that he will be able to relate and build relationships with other towns’ representatives in a unique way that will be productive and beneficial for our town.
Lipsky isn’t a partisan, he is willing to hear and respect both sides of an argument, and he is likable and open to learning. He doesn’t think he has all the answers, and he isn’t beholden to any party to tell him what the answers are. I have no doubt that those who work under Montpelier’s Golden Dome will appreciate these character traits of his.
He has an important historical perspective that will serve Stowe well. I moved here over 13 years ago and have served our town in a variety of capacities, and it has taken me this time to have a full understanding and appreciation of all the different stakeholder interests. Stowe needs someone who has a historic understanding of Stowe and will take a nuanced approach to the many issues we face right now.
Lipsky is registered as an independent, like me and 43 percent of Americans — compared to 24 percent who identify as Republican and 30 percent as Democrat, according to an August 2022 Gallup poll.
While I always try to stick to the positive, I feel compelled to include how offensive I have found several recent letters to the editor that have derogatorily accused Lipsky of being a Republican. The same word-of-mouth criticism has spread like wildfire through town.
Do the people making these accusations really think that one party has all the answers and is always right? Do they think it’s best to tear down the walls of civility by characterizing one side as the enemy and putting anyone who isn’t registered as part of their party into the enemy camp? I have seen the best of our community coming together during the most difficult time, the pandemic, and I refuse to believe that this represents most of our town.
Join me and vote for Jed Lipsky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.