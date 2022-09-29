For the first time in memory, all of Stowe’s elected officials in Montpelier will be new ones. That means that, come January, not one of Stowe’s elected officials in the Vermont House and Senate will have had any experience representing Stowe in those bodies.
To be clear, this is an incredibly challenging situation for our community. Our families, our businesses, our schools, our nonprofit organizations — our entire community — will be disadvantaged.
For the reasons above, I feel strongly that in our choice for the main House seat for Stowe, we must send somebody to Montpelier who truly knows our community — somebody who knows our schools, our families, our small business community, our non-profits, the needs of our town, and the trials and tribulations of our friends and neighbors.
Jed Lipsky is that person for the Lamoille-1 House District.
Lipsky knows Stowe. He has built his life here, raised his children here, has served on the Stowe School Board and the boards of the Stowe Land Trust and Stowe Area Association, helped found the Friends of Jackson Arena, and so much more. He has been an integral part of this community for over 20 years, and we couldn’t be more fortunate to have him step up to run for the House seat.
So, join me in casting your vote in the Stowe House race for Jed Lipsky. After all, we deserve an individual representing us that has his knowledge of, and commitment to, our community and its people.
Stowe has also been split into two House districts this year. Due to the significant increase in residents over the last decade, a little under 700 residents of Stowe (north section) were put into the very large, two member Lamoille-Washington House district.
While I don’t live in that district, many members of the Stowe community do, and some have asked for my thoughts. They have asked who I believe would best represent the people of Stowe in that district, and my answer to them is clear, Nichole Loati.
Loati is a small business owner in Morrisville (Great Big Graphics). She and her husband, Kurt Loati (of Morrisville Lumber Loatis) live in Morristown with their six children.
While she doesn’t live in Stowe, given her Stowe clients, her frequent visits and her friends here, she knows Stowe as well as anybody who doesn’t live here can. Even more important, she is working diligently to learn more. She is reaching out to me and others in Stowe to learn about our community, and the issues important to us.
I am confident that as a small business owner raising her family in Morristown, Loati understands well the challenges facing families and businesses in Stowe as well. From issues surrounding our schools to the challenges of child care, and from ensuring economic opportunities for all to growing and maintaining our workforce, she has the experience necessary to be the strong voice we deserve for Stowe as one of the two representatives in the Lamoille-Washington District.
Rep. Heidi E. Scheuermann
