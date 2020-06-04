To the Editor:
The Stowe Free Library staff and I are happy to announce that we have returned to the library building to work on offering extended services to our patrons.
On Tuesday, May 26, we began accepting returned library materials. To better facilitate the disinfecting and quarantining of library materials, only the book drop located in the front of the building is available for returns, and it will be maintained throughout the day.
On Monday, June 8, we will begin curbside service; for example, accepting requests for library items. At that time, patrons can request items through email, circulation@stowelibrary.org, or by phone, 802-253-6145, during the hours of 9 to 5, Monday through Friday. If requested items are available for loan, staff members will pull these items, check them out in the library system to the patron, and package them up for pickup.
The packaged items will be available for pickup on the library’s front porch each day, Monday through Friday, for 15 minutes on the even hour, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Items that are not picked up within a particular 15-minute time period will be brought back into the library and then brought back out on the next even hour. Items that are not picked up within three days will be checked back in and returned to the library bookshelves.
The staff and I look forward to offering curbside service. We are very happy to be part of the Stowe community and to serve the needs of our patrons. Stay safe and keep reading!
Cindy Weber
Director, Stowe Free Library