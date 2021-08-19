To the Editor:
As the director of the Stowe Free Library, I would like to respond to the article “Library staff flee ‘bullying’” (Stowe Reporter, Aug. 12, 2021).
I acknowledge that the library work environment may have been stressful for the staff. Actions have been taken to address the issues, and I am confident that the library will continue to provide valuable services to the community.
I appreciate all the efforts of present and past staff members and wish them all the best.
Cindy Weber
Director, Stowe Free Library
