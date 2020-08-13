To the Editor:
Over recent weeks, I’ve watched as our children’s future is eroding before our eyes and because my children are too young to advocate on their own behalf, it’s time I speak up. Vermont’s schools need to open for full time, in-person education.
Our leaders are letting us down. We have focused on reopening golf courses, restaurants and hotels and yet we are asking our children to give up the in-person connections required to foster education, community and socialization skills. It is the recommendation of our pediatricians that we send our children back to school; we need to listen to the science.
While remote learning is an option for some families, it ignores the fact that 12 percent of families in Vermont rely on Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Programs and 3,322 children took advantage of mental health services in 2019. We need to recognize our schools are not just our educational center, they are core to the delivery of social services for many of Vermont’s children. Last year 265 children around the state accessed mental health crisis services.
Who is looking after these children today?
I know we are all nervous about the threat of COVID; we’ve all given up so much. But if we are willing to risk opening restaurants, if we are willing to allow out-of-state people to stay in our hotels, I ask that we be willing to send our kids back to school. (Last time I checked the license plates at Stowe Elementary School were all green).
Who is going to ensure that those who rely on schools for their only meal each day receive proper nutrition? Who is going to be there to check in on the child who is living in an unsafe environment each day? Who is going to support our children who rely on the schools to provide special assistance?
We had a statewide approach for reopening our woods; we had a statewide plan for opening hotels, restaurants and golf courses. Why are we asking each school administration to navigate the CDC guidelines, drive school upgrades to support a safe environment, and coordinate with our teachers to ensure they feel safe?
I applaud Tracy Wrend for putting out an initial first plan focused on in-person learning. Now I ask our teachers union to consider the needs of our children when thinking about their response to re-opening plans. I beg our state leadership to put together a statewide plan focused, first and foremost, on in-person education of our students.
We need our children to get back to school.
Amy Wykoff
Mother of Ava (13), Max (11), Jay (6) and Gus (4)
Stowe
