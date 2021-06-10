To the Editor:
On June 6 while biking on the Stowe Recreation Path between Thompson Park and the wedding tent, I approached a woman with two dogs on leashes going in the same direction.
As usual I rang my bell, which is loud, to alert that I was passing, as recommended by many signs along the path. As I got closer there was no attempt by the woman to move and as I slowed one of the dogs ran right into my path.
I noticed that the woman had ear buds in and said it would be better if she used only one ear bud so she could hear people coming, at which point she took out an ear bud and said, “What?”
So I repeated what I had just said and her response was “Go back to Boston.”
Now, I have had a residence in Stowe since 1980 and have ridden on the bike path since its inception, consider it a gem and have biked with my children and grandchildren for years. I have always been courteous when biking, either using my bell or saying “on your left” when approaching others and thanking those who give way.
Unfortunately, over time, with technologic advances in Bluetooth, headphones and earbuds, passing others on the paths who are using theses devices has become a safety issue. Using only one ear bud would allow the wearer to hear approaching walkers, bikers and other and be able to react appropriately.
I suppose I could have told the woman where I thought she should go, but I didn’t because I’m a decent guy who cares about safety and preserving one of Stowe’s greatest assets.
Can’t we all help to make courtesy a habit?
Jim Mogan M.D.
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.