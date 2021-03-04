To the Editor:
Copley Hospital is an invaluable community resource. Its independence allows it offer a variety of procedures at better rates than other institutions, locally. (“Outsourced lab work may affect Copley revenues,” Feb. 25, 2021)
As is the case with any hospital, it has to deal with expensive regulations and has no doubt suffered from COVID-19 related problems as other hospitals have.
I can’t imagine millions of dollars in lost lab service revenue will be easily absorbed or unnoticeable. I hope there is room for compromise and a solution can be found that will address the needs of the medical practices without damaging our local hospital.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.