To the Editor:
It was with disappointment and outrage that we, the Lepine family, learned of the homophobic and discriminatory response written by Bishop Marshall’s head of school, Carrie Wilson, to Meredith Sandherr in answer to her open and honest inquiry about her potential employment at the school. (“Public dollars: Can religious schools still discriminate?” July 1, 2021)
Imelda, Gertrude, Jeannette, Therese and Marie Lepine were all proud to support Bishop Marshall. Their contributions were instrumental in the establishment of the school. They supported the opening of a Catholic school in Morrisville because they believed in education and the love of God.
The Lepine family has built their lives on the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” and the great commandment from Leviticus 19:18 — “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
The discriminatory action of Bishop Marshall toward Sandherr is so antithetical to the core beliefs of the Lepine family that we are ending any affiliation with the school. The knowledge that the school’s namesake, Bishop John A. Marshall, knowingly covered up his diocese’s priests’ sexual abuse of children, further deepens the hypocrisy of the school’s attempt to legitimize its discrimination against Sandherr on moral grounds.
We are aware that as a private entity you can set employment criteria and hire as you please. You are allowed by law to use public education funding without adherence to anti-discriminatory practices. While your actions may be legal, they are far from moral.
Please remove our names from your mailing lists. We request the plaque bearing Imelda Lepine’s name be taken down from the school’s entrance.
Lawrence Lepine
Michele Lepine Van Wormer
Denise Lepine Krohn
Maurice Lepine
Simone Lepine
