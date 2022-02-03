To the Editor:
Our precious young people have grown up in a post-Christian culture and have quickly and easily embraced what they have been carefully taught: critical race theory, the evils of America, and the need to be woke.
And they sincerely want to right all wrongs. Through the current worldview lens, they see all of America’s brutality as racism. The woke explanation of man’s depravity is squarely fixed on whiteness and privilege. As citizens of our former Christian nation, we have not been ignorant of man’s depravity.
Today our children have been taught to see only two classes of people: the oppressed and the oppressor.
They are taught that the solution is to re-appropriate power from the perceived oppressor to the oppressed. This is rooted in the Marxist theory that the working class was oppressed by the power of the industrialists, so it needed to be reversed, shifting power and privilege to the oppressed.
The solution of shifting the power and privilege from one tribe or group to the other produces fear, group think, division, violence, lawlessness and chaos, and no one dares to think outside the accepted box for fear of rejection, humiliation and retaliation. Where is individual liberty, responsibility and freedom?
Do our young people know the true results of Marxism revolutions? Do they know what has happened in Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea or China? Are they even learning world history? Do they know why America has been the envy of the world? Are they taught about our great founders? Do they know about the principles of our Constitution: limited government, separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism, republicanism and individual rights?
America is not perfect — people are not perfect — but America is the last best hope for mankind. Let’s not lose it.
Sherry Bell
Stowe
