To the Editor:

Thanksgiving is about life’s blessings, family and friends and also a time to reach out, share and contribute.

Leigh Pelletier’s guest perspective Nov. 21, outlining the struggles our students are now facing with the recent adoption of Vermont’s proficiency-based learning education initiative, was a reminder that as a community we should be thankful — and were blessed — to have had Mrs. Pelletier as a member of the Stowe School Board.

While some board members’ driving force was a need to be heard, Leigh was the voice of reason. Although she recently stepped down, her message is still coming through loud and clear, with a strength of conviction and heartfelt caring for our youth that transcends a title, appointment or election. 

Carrie Clark

Stowe

