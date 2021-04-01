To the Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated with remarkable clarity that access to broadband is essential for the health and economic security of Vermont families and small businesses. Across Vermont, homes and businesses lack access to high-speed internet, and the pandemic has only worsened this digital divide.
As more and more Vermonters rely on the internet for work, learning and telemedicine, universal access to reliable internet is essential.
That’s why I’m excited to see the Legislature take such strong steps to increase access to reliable internet. Last week, the Vermont House passed H.360, a bill that aims to bring universal, reliable high-speed internet to all Vermonters. The Senate will consider this legislation next.
Using federal stimulus funds, the bill proposes to invest $150 million to expand access to broadband, which would be the largest investment our state has ever seen.
Throughout this work, I’m appreciative of the work that representatives from Lamoille County on the House Energy and Technology Committee have done. As a rural county, our voice is critical to ensuring that broadband is appropriately prioritized. Reps. Lucy Rogers, Heidi Scheuermann and Avram Patt all sit on the committee, representing one third of its membership.
Rep. Rogers, in particular, has been a leader on this issue, both in the Legislature and in her role as a founding board member of our county’s Communications Union District, which is the primary entity responsible for expanding access to broadband.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
