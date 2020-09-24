To the Editor:
Who were these masked people who showed up at our house on Thursday? The Stowe cross-country team, that’s who.
Wearing masks the entire time they were at our house, in an hour and a half they stacked five cords of firewood while chatting and joking with each other … And, by the way, this was after running 5 miles to get here.
What a great group of young adults, plus their coach, Becky McGovern, and their parents for the guidance, team spirit and work ethic they have instilled in these amazing Vermonters.
For those that will be graduating in June, we wish for your dreams to come true. For those that will be returning next year, we wish you the best and look forward to seeing you again in September.
Susan and Barry Russo
Morrisville
