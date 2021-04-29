To the Editor:
Today I read about the tragic story of Linda Stolzfoos, an 18 year old Amish girl in Pennsylvania who was abducted and killed by Justin Smoker, a 34 year old man.
You can Google her name and read about the story. Don’t count on it being on the mainstream news, however. It’s strange that some of the most heinous crimes committed are not mentioned in the mainstream news.
Just be careful out there. One can live in the smallest and safest town in the world, but there are still some very dangerous people out there. Exercise your Second Amendment rights and keep your family safe. You only have one life and it just takes a few seconds for tragedy to strike. Be vigilant.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
