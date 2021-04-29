To the Editor:
Decisions in Washington and Montpelier have an effect on every minute of our lives. What we drive, what we throw out, how we shop, what we say and how and what our children learn.
The list of decisions of responsibility left to us, as individuals, grows shorter. I don’t have delusions about how much control we have of what happens in our schools.
Yet, relinquishing any part of what control we have left to a regional entity reduces the value of our opinions and makes it that much more difficult to discharge the responsibilities of caring for our children.
The highest level of accountability is local.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
