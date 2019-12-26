To the Editor:
We are appreciative of the Stowe Reporter's willingness to take on a complex and nuanced issue. We also appreciate that our statement was printed unabridged.
However, we are concerned that the title of the article (Dec. 19) unintentionally was misleading. The headline suggested the Jewish community is divided in response to the executive order.
However, all the quotes in the article indicated that Jewish leaders and public figures around the area share the same basic response: We will define ourselves.
Emily Rosenbaum
For the board of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe