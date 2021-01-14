To the Editor:

In the aftermath of last week's deeply unsettling attack on American democracy, the Jewish communities of Vermont stand together with people of good conscience to vehemently oppose mob rule, violence and racist and anti-Semitic hatred.

As Jews, we know what happens living under undemocratic regimes that do not protect the rights of all people. We value the sacred halls and traditions of this country's long standing democracy.

We mourn the loss of life, and we are deeply worried about a dangerous virus to which our Congress, their staffers and law enforcement were unnecessarily exposed.

The Jewish communities across Vermont stand in support of our democracy.

Brattleboro Area Jewish Community (Congregation Shir HeHarim)

Congregation Beth El, Bennington

Congregation Beth El, St. Johnsbury  

Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier

Havurah of Addison County, Middlebury

Israel Congregation, Manchester Center

Jewish Community of Greater Stowe

Living Tree Alliance, Moretown

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Burlington

Congregation Ruach haMaqom, Burlington

Rutland Jewish Center

Temple Sinai, South Burlington

Woodstock Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Shalom

Rabbi Danielle Stillman, Middlebury

Jewish Communities of Vermont

