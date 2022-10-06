To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I am supporting Jed Lipsky to represent Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives. It has never been more critical that we elect someone who knows our community inside and out.
Recent legislative redistricting means that senators from Washington County will now represent Stowe and a portion of Stowe will be represented by House members from the Lamoille-Washington district.
I have no doubt these legislators will be receptive to their Stowe constituents. However, none of the candidates on the ballot for these offices call our town home. The Lamoille-1 district has an opportunity to elect one of the very best to represent us. Lipsky has dedicated much of his life to this town and deeply understands our history and needs.
I grew up in Stowe and own a business but due to this redistricting, I can’t personally vote for Lipsky in November. I ask you to vote for him on behalf of those of us who will be represented by this office but can’t vote for him. We need a true champion with institutional knowledge of Stowe in Montpelier.
Kerry Sedutto
Stowe
