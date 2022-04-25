To the Editor:
On behalf of the students, staff and parents of the Stowe school district, we would like to thank all the donors who helped make our 2022 Friday Activity Program so successful. Their generosity in providing time, resources and guidance to our students is greatly appreciated. This year’s donors included Trapp Family Lodge, Vail Resorts, Stowe Arena, The Swimming Hole, Stowe Bowl and the Topnotch Tennis Center.
We want to sincerely thank the many volunteers who also make this program possible. This year Stowe Elementary School received extra support from Bart Newhouse, owner of Grunts Move Junk, as he volunteered his time, truck and trailer to transport skis and snowboards to the mountain. Shaw’s Supermarket generously provided Stowe Elementary School with snacks to share with students as they headed off to their Friday afternoon activities.
A very special thank you goes out to Dot Hayden who has expertly managed the logistics behind Friday Program for 24 years. Her dedication to this program has allowed students to participate in a variety of sports throughout the years. The details that go into making Friday program run smoothly are intricate and Hayden has done an absolutely amazing job keeping this special program alive for students. We will miss her immensely next year as she steps down from this position.
Thank you, Stowe community, for another great season.
Nina Slade
Stowe Elementary School
Friday Program Committee
