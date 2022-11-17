“Who are you playing for?” The question we have asked our team before every game since freshman year. Some girls play for themselves, some for their teammates, some for family, but as this season progressed toward another championship game most of our answers were, “I am playing for the town of Stowe today.”
We thank Lamoille Valley Transportation for the sweet rides to big games, Edelweiss for three years of the best post-championship sandwiches, AJ’s Ski & Sports for a deal on our jackets, UPS for making signs, Uncle George’s for the flowers, the Stowe Police Department for the police escort, The Bagel for fueling our early morning practices and Julie and Ernie Roick for chaperoning the fan bus.
We also thank the elementary school girls and their coaches for practices filled with laughter, love for the game and energy on the sidelines.
We thank our bus drivers for getting us safely to and from every game through blasting music and off-key singing.
We thank Kirsten Alexander and Little River Chiropractic for keeping us all in the game behind the scenes, Alan Ouellette and Diane Lepikko for capturing the special moments of the season with their cameras.
We thank Stowe High School for the one-of-a-kind sendoff and showing up for a game more than two hours away. We thank Mrs. Horton for believing in us from the start no matter how many times we missed geometry and pre-calculus, the boys’ varsity soccer team and our moms for being our number-one fans. We thank Tim Albertson for scheduling, field maintenance, game updates, anything and everything our team could ask of him.
Finally, we thank our coaching staff Kyle Weatherhogg, Brian Buzeck and Tyler Post for building this team and for making us all better players and people.
Girls’ varsity soccer team
