I strongly support Scott Weathers for state representative in Lamoille-1. I urge others to vote for him as well. We need fresh eyes and ears at the Statehouse. We need new energy in local and state politics. I have known Weathers for over two years now. He is open-minded, fair, super intelligent and eager to invest his energy in worthwhile causes.
On the issues, Weathers is exactly what we need for Stowe and for Vermont. As a Democrat, he is the only candidate in this race who will support paid family leave, critical climate legislation and increasing the minimum wage.
I’ve been blown away by the support that Weathers has received for his campaign. He has earned the endorsement of our U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Congressman Peter Welch and Senate president pro tempore Becca Balint. He has also earned the support of every single environmental, labor, pro-choice and gun safety organization in the state. But most important, more than 100 Stoweites are supporting him, including me.
It’s time for a new voice to represent us. Vote for Scott Weathers.
