To the Editor:
Why is Vail’s $30 per day parking fee sailing through with nary a squeak from our politicians or government agencies?
There have been several thoughtful articles in this paper and social media that set forth very eloquently the problems that fee will cause to the town and visitors to the mountain. Yet here it is October and there is no organized objection to the plan.
Vail is simply unilaterally making the decision that it has the right to charge the fee and how it is going to implement and enforce it.
I have spoken to many town residents and visitors over the summer about the fee and not one person has ever spoken in favor of it. No one has even expressed the opinion that it is just another aggravation, but we should accept it because it will solve the traffic and parking problems.
Not one person thought it would solve the traffic or parking problems. There has been universal condemnation of the plan.
Yet our governmental agencies and politicians have been silent on the issue. There is an election next month and neither Scott Weathers nor Jed Lipsky have publicly gone on record objecting to the fee.
Outgoing Rep. Heidi Scheuermann has also not expressed any public opinion on this issue. They may privately object to it but that is insufficient. They need to become very vocal and specifically object to those adverse impacts that this fee will have on the town.
The Stowe Selectboard should be up in arms about condemning this proposal, as it will have a very adverse effect on parking all along the Mountain Road. The Stowe Area Association should have been doing all it can to prevent this faulty plan as its members on Mountain Road are the ones who are going to have to fight off skiers trying to park in their lots to avoid the additional $30 per day fee to enjoy the benefits of their discount Epic Pass.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has a lease with Vail to operate the Mansfield side of the resort. The lease does not mention whether Vail can charge any parking fee. However, the department has been considering this issue all summer and has still not made any decision.
It is just over a month until opening day, and is a perfect example of how inaction on the part of those who should have been acting has led to a de facto approval of a parking fee of which no one is in favor.
As we can all see, this failure to act on the part of the politicians and agencies that are supposed to look out for the good of the people has resulted in Vail just going ahead with its plans. Everything is now in place for a private company they have hired to assess this fee and fine you $75 for anything that they think is a violation of the rules they have made up.
Check those rules out at parkstowe.com. Be sure to click on the violations tab.
Right now, it appears that the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is the only governmental agency that is taking a solid interest in this issue. They have not yet made a decision, so I encourage you to write to them so that they have local resident input on this issue. Send your email to becca.washburn@vermont.gov and include the following paragraph:
“The state has the power to stop this hasty decision. It is a travesty that Vail be allowed to make such an important decision unilaterally. What would be lost if the state interpreted Vail’s lease to prohibit a parking fee this year and suggested that the impacted parties meet and work out a solution to the traffic and parking problems that exist in Stowe without a deadline staring us in the face?”
Stephen J. Edwards
Stowe
