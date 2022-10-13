To the Editor:
To the Editor:
It is in Stowe's best interest to have a competitive race for the Vermont House. Stowe is ready for new leadership, succession to the next generation and fresh ideas about the opportunities and challenges facing our beloved community.
I have lived in Stowe and worked in both the private and nonprofit sectors in Vermont for nearly 40 years. I have served and, in some cases, chaired numerous local and state boards, commissions and civic, cultural and environmental organizations — many starting within my first five or so years in Stowe.
Back then, my youth, fresh perspectives and knowledge gained elsewhere were welcomed by the Stowe Selectboard who appointed me to the conservation commission, as well as by the Helen Day Art Center, For Art’s Sake, Learning to Look, Governor’s Commission on Women, Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, Energy Co-op of Vermont, Vermont Sierra Club, Vermont Girl Scouts, Discover Jazz Festival, etc.
I am not persuaded by the commentary that one must live in Stowe a long time to bring value to public service and to be an effective representative of our town in the Legislature.
Effective legislators are those who not only defend the interests of their hometown, but who also have a deep interest in public policy making, experience testifying before legislative committees, proven skills in developing legislation and success negotiating bipartisan agreements.
Scott Weathers has all of these. This is why I look forward to voting for him for the Vermont House on or before Nov. 8.
Christine Donovan
Stowe
