To the Editor:
Skiing this morning, April 5, was an adventure.
First of all, the wind was blowing sand over the parking lot, enough for the quad to shut down and have the chairs taken off around 9:15 a.m.
That left only the triple chair running for shorter runs down. I was lured to the slopes because the snow phone said that Hayride and Nosedive (both black diamond runs) had been groomed — both cannot be accessed from the Triple lift, unless you know the two paths going through the woods from Lord.
But these were roped off. The ski patrol informed me that the reason was that ice moguls on the side of Hayride were unsafe.
OK, that is true, but why could not the grooming of Hayride include a passage on the side of the entrance of these passes? Note that only half of Hayride usually gets groomed.
So, only low- to mid-intermediate runs were available from the Triple chair. However, all of these runs today presented a surface of ice chunks between 8 and 9:30 a.m. By then I had enough of skiing, while freezing on the lift.
The point is that if these runs get groomed immediately after the lift closes, before they freeze overnight, you have a smooth surface or smooth groom tracks, instead of ice chunks, the next morning. I understand that that is the practice at Snowbird.
When AIG still owned the mountain, I remember an Easter morning being able to do beautiful wide racing turns down Liftline on a perfectly groomed slope at 8 a.m.
Also, there seem to be no interest in replacing the more than 40-year-old double lift, which has a recent history of serious mechanical problems.
Many skiers that I have talked to on the mountain also feel that Vail is taking from our mountain and not putting in improvements or keeping it up as in the past, which includes less snowmaking this season and less careful grooming.
P.S. Today, on April 6, the mountain had the A groomers, a great surface in the early morning.
Heide B. Horsley, M.D.
Stowe
