To the Editor:
In North Korea, Soviet Union, Iran, China and other immoral, genocidal dictatorships, citizens are (were) compelled to obey soul-crushing and irrational mandates, rules and regulations. (“Welcome to the United States’ undemocratic, dystopian future,” Sept. 16, 2021)
They are expected to constantly and convincingly affirm that the dystopian hell holes they live in are utopias created for them by the pure love of their infallible cult leaders. They must be in constant fear of imaginary enemies around them, applaud their own oppression and be grateful for the ever-present Big Brother watching over them, for their own good.
My advice for those who subscribe to such ideas? Go to hell, before you create one for us all.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.