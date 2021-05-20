To the Editor:
Since moving full time to sunny Florida, I have enjoyed the weather but miss my family and friends, including Stowe Reporter columnist Dave Matthews, in Vermont.
I continue to read, enjoy and agree with Matthews’ columns and he is one of the main reasons I subscribe. Well, there are certainly plenty of other good reasons for reading the Reporter.
I have to comment on his epistle, on Thing 1 and Thing 2. (“Lucky you don’t have your whole life looming,” May 6, 2021)
I couldn’t agree more with you on Thing 1, and would add on Thing 2 that I have had hearing loss brought on by — take your pick — lots of firing of guns from my days in the Burlington Rifle Club, practicing at the firing range in the Burlington Armory under the direction of Ed Keenan, trying to learn how to bring down clay pigeons with my trusty 12 gauge, driving trucks at McKenzie’s, flying airplanes with no ear coverings, cutting and splitting logs to heat my house in Stowe, chaperoning too many high school dances, and spending too much time at the Baggy Knees and Rusty Nail.
But here is my observation on hearing loss. If you are blind, people can’t do enough to help you. If you are deaf, no matter the cause, it’s your fault!
Peter Beck
Treasure Island, Fla.
