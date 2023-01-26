To the Editor:
Many thanks to our local businesses, resorts and sponsors that supported the 22nd annual Stowe Winter Carnival Ice Carving Festival on Jan. 19-21.
We especially thank The Alchemist Brewery for its presenting host sponsorship and venue, Benoit Electric for its in gratis electric support, Sculpted Iceworks Inc. for event production, Union Bank, Darn Tough VT, Artisan Coffee and Tea Company, Lamoille Valley Ford, Lamoille Valley Chevrolet, Scout Digital, Stowe Cider and Rimrocks for their sponsorship and event host support, for without local businesses, community events like this couldn’t exist.
Thanks also to other businesses who offered carvers lodging, food, gift certificates and labor: Piecasso, Stowe Nordic Club, Stowe Electric Department, Sally Stetson Design, Stowe Area Association, Dave Couch Signs, Maplefields, The Matterhorn, Salute Restaurant, The Stowe Reporter and Smugglers’ Notch Distillery. Thank you to our faithful lodging hosts: Mountainside Resort at Stowe, Village Green, Stowe Village Inn, Green Mountain Inn, Stoweflake Resort, Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe Motel, Field Guide, Talta Lodge and Northern Lights Lodge.
Stowe Winter Carnival would also like to thank the following businesses that purchased demo day ice sculptures: Stowe Elementary School, Lower Bar, Ferro Jewelers, Von Bargens Jewelers, Tangerine & Olive, Remarkable Things, Doc Ponds, Mountain Associates, Stowe Sandwich Shop, Après at Stowe, Salute and Topnotch.
In planning for the future, without an increase in financial investment in nonprofit events like Stowe Winter Carnival’s Ice Carving Festival, the difficulty of covering future expenses looms. Even with all the incredible town support mentioned above, the expenses have increased every year.
Stowe Winter Carnival Ice Carving Festival welcomes more financial sponsorship in the future, for the life of this unique, magical ice festival is jeopardy without increased funding.
Some town budgets financially support nonprofit festivals to assure their return. In its revived history of 49 years since 1974, Stowe Winter Carnival has relied on business sponsorships, yet especially in the last 10 years, and now in this post COVID-19 era, philanthropy has dwindled compared to years ago.
In the ice carving world, inflation has affected the price of ice blocks, freight shipping and production management and directly affects the need for increased funding in the future.
Stowe Winter Carnival 2023 is exceedingly grateful for its returning business sponsors, for without them, there would be no winter festival in Stowe.
A production like this takes a village, and Stowe Winter Carnival is grateful for the community support of next year’s festival.
Huntly Armbruster
Producer
Stowe Winter Carnival Ice Carving Festival
